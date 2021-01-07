A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Robert Keskinen, whose body was found in Sudbury on Boxing Day.

She is charged with second-degree murder.

Greater Sudbury Police said that a 36-year-old man has also been charged with being an accessory to the crime after the fact.

The murder suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Keskinen, 75, was found in a Kathleen Street residence around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 26. He had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Since then, police have been canvassing the area and reviewing security footage, praising area residents for helping with the investigation.

"Thank you to community members who stepped up to assist," police tweeted Thursday.