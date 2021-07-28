Woman arrested for taking items inside store, trying to return them: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say took items on display inside a store and tried to return them for credit.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a store on the intersection of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road.

A loss prevention officer reportedly saw the woman take two pieces of merchandise, bring them to the return desk, and receive store credit of over $120.

A 38-year-old woman from Guelph has been arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000. She’s set to appear in court on late October.