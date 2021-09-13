Woman arrested for throwing knife, popping bike tires, scratching vehicles: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested a woman they say threw a knife at a man and caused plenty of damage with it to nearby vehicles.
Police say the woman was walking near the intersection of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday waving the folding knife around.
She reportedly approached a man she didn’t know sitting on a bicycle, accused him of cutting her off, stabbed the front tire of the bike, and threw the knife at him. The knife missed, she picked it up, and kept walking.
The woman made two scratches with the knife along the side of a vehicle parked nearby before scratching the hood of another.
Police arrested her just before 7:30 p.m.
The 28-year-old from Guelph-Eramosa Township was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.
-
B.C. to lift state of emergency prompted by wildfiresB.C. will end its state of emergency, prompted by the challenging wildfires, on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.