Woman arrested for throwing knife, popping bike tires, scratching vehicles: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say threw a knife at a man and caused plenty of damage with it to nearby vehicles.

Police say the woman was walking near the intersection of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday waving the folding knife around.

She reportedly approached a man she didn’t know sitting on a bicycle, accused him of cutting her off, stabbed the front tire of the bike, and threw the knife at him. The knife missed, she picked it up, and kept walking.

The woman made two scratches with the knife along the side of a vehicle parked nearby before scratching the hood of another.

Police arrested her just before 7:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old from Guelph-Eramosa Township was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.