Woman arrested for trespassing at Doug Ford campaign stop at Hamilton airport

Hamilton police say they charged a 33-year-old woman with trespassing on Thursday evening after a protest against Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.

Police say a protest formed outside the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and eventually moved onto private property, blocking the road to a Cargojet facility.

The force said the protesters were asked to move off the roadway but one failed to comply and was arrested.

Lawyer Caryma Sa'd said she is the person who was arrested at the airport. She said she had a printed RSVP with her for the Ford event.

"I was not part of any protest group," Sa'd said in an interview. "I made that clear to everyone I spoke with, that I was attending the rally simply to document in my capacity as an interested resident of Ontario."

For everyone wondering about the “context” leading up to my arrest at Doug Ford’s rally, here it is.



I was at the property for around 20-30 minutes, much of which was spent waiting around for police. I was not blocking the hangar.#onpoli #OntarioVotes #Hamilton #GetTheFordOut pic.twitter.com/zbOR8sYBYG

Police and Sa'd agree that she was moved off the property and released with a ticket for trespass to property. She said she intends to fight the ticket in court.

When reached for comment Ford spokeswoman Ivana Yelich referred questions to the Hamilton Police Service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.