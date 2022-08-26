Woman arrested for trying to punch Chatham-Kent police officer: CKPS

A 30-year-old Chatham woman has been arrested after police say she attempted to punch an officer when asked to leave a property.

Officers were called to an address in Chatham on Thursday night as the woman refused to leave a property when directed to do so.

While being escorted off the property by officers, police say the woman attempted to punch one of the officers.

Police say she was arrested for assaulting a police officer. She was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters for lodging. Officers say the woman was to be released at a later time to prevent the continuation of the offence.