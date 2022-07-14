Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police say a woman has been arrested as a result of a "high risk incident" at a law office in the city's south end.

Officials say around 1:30 p.m., police were called to respond to a situation involving a business in the 400 block of Fifth Street South, which is the location of the Melcor Centre.

There are few details about what happened, but police say a woman was arrested after an employee at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance Society was taken hostage inside the building.

The worker suffered life-threatening injuries as a result and was taken to hospital for treatment where she is in serious but stable condition, police said in a release issued early Thursday evening.

Police haven't said how the victim was injured. They are no longer on scene but the investigation continues. Charges are pending.