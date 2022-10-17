Woman arrested in connection with July shooting, robbery along Macleod Trail
Calgary Police Service officials confirm a woman who was wanted in connection with a July shooting in the Beltline has been arrested.
A man suffering from gunshot wounds was located near the intersection of Macleod Trail and 14th Avenue S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on July 2 and taken to hospital with what police referred to as life-altering injuries.
Two people — Jeremy Ferguson and Caitlin Thomas — were apprehended and charged with attempted murder while Samuel Graydon was charged with robbery with a firearm.
Warrants were issued in August for Alexandra Rae Pengelly, who was 21 at the time, on charges of robbery with a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.
Police confirmed Monday that Pengelly was arrested Oct. 13 at an undisclosed location.
-
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painfulNew Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
-
Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rolloutConfusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
-
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run outUnprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surgesThe Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Day highlights the need to attract and retain early childhood educatorsOn the day that recognizes their commitment and hard work, there are also calls for improved wages and value on the impact of early childhood education.
-
Barrie legion members gather for centennial celebration for one of their ownIt was a night of festivities at the Barrie Legion as members gathered to mark a major milestone for a veteran who dedicated much of her life to giving back to her country.
-
New building, more aircraft among goals as Hangar Flight Museum looks to triple its sizeThe goal for the Hangar Flight Museum is to have a new building in the next five years to house more aircraft and artifacts, according to executive director Brian Desjardins.
-
Value Village find reunites Calgary artist with painting he sold six years agoIn early October, as he was finishing up a mural under the LRT bridge on 10th Street, Calgary artist Rich Theroux got a call from a friend...