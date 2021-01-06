Barrie police helped the West Parry Sound OPP arrest a woman wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in and firearm theft in Parry Sound.

The OPP issued an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old back in October.

The accused is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a firearm, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police say the firearm has not been found. They are urging anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or local police.

The accused remains in police custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.