Woman facing manslaughter charge in Gatineau, Que.'s 2nd homicide of 2023
A 46-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with Gatineau's second homicide of 2023.
Officers found an unconscious man in a home on rue de Pointe-Gatineau at around 10 p.m. Sunday after police were called for a fight.
The man has since died. He has been identified as Éric Madore, 49, of Val-des-Monts, Que.
Mélanie Lagrois, 46, is facing a charge of manslaughter and is due in court Monday.
Police said the owner of the home where the incident occurred is not involved and there is no familial or marital relationship between the accused and the victim.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Intervention dans une résidence de la rue de Pointe-Gatineau : L'homme retrouvé inconscient hier soir à l'arrivée des policiers est décédé. Il s'agit d'une mort suspecte. Une femme de 46 ans a été arrêtée.
L'enquête se poursuit.
➡️Il y aura une mise à jour en temps et lieu.
-
Guelph officer disarmed during altercation, man facing assault, drug chargesGuelph police say a 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a police officer was disarmed and two officers were injured during an altercation.
-
Person punched in apparent homophobic incident in GuelphGuelph police are investigating after someone was allegedly punched in the face in what police are describing as an apparent hate-related incident.
-
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: policePolice say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
-
N.S. man, 26, charged after collision in BrightonA 26-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leaderThe president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crashA man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspectWaterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
-
Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free planThe way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a banA B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.