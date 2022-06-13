Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide

Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.

In a media release issued Monday, police said 26-year-old Kathleen Bacon of Brantford was charged with accessory after the fact to murder on Thursday June 9.

Ferrall was reported missing in February.

On May 13, police announced a body found in Brant County earlier that month had been identified as Ferrall, turning the missing person case into a homicide investigation.

On Monday, Brantford police said the investigation is ongoing and they will not release further information about the nature of the homicide or the investigation process at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by using the dedicated tip line at 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers.