Woman arrested in Strathcona County double stabbing
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Erin Bezovie
A 23-year-old woman was arrested after two men were stabbed in a vehicle on Highway 21, said police.
Strathcona RCMP received a report of an assault from the Strathcona County Hospital, where two men had come in with stab wounds.
According to the pair of victims, they were assaulted while on their way to Sherwood Park by a woman who they knew.
Both men suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital, according to RCMP.
Denise Deschamps, 23, of Wetaskiwin has been charged with:
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- disobeying a court order (x2)
Deschamps is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.
-
Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victimsFamilies are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
-
New Toronto investigative unit will probe organized crime, starting with carjackingsToronto police say that a new investigative unit tapped with addressing organized crime will formally begin operations this week with an initial focus on a rash of violent carjackings which have taken place across the city.
-
'Women helping women': Happiness Project pairs NSCC students with female entrepreneurs in TanzaniaHalima Joy Mbita is passionate about cooking -- a passion she will soon travel halfway around the world to pursue.
-
Sunderland AFC, Toronto FC U23 soccer teams to faceoff at Mosaic StadiumMosaic Stadium will host to a soccer-friendly match on August 3 between U23 teams from Sunderland AFC (SAFC) and Toronto FC (TFC).
-
Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers to reveal full 2022 rosterWhat's known: The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.