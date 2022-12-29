Woman arrested, man in hospital after Thursday morning crash

Edmonton police have arrested a woman after a Thursday morning crash involving a suspected stolen vehicle.

Around 7:30 a.m. police were called to a suspicious vehicle near 161 Avenue and 10 Street.

Officers say an SUV, which they believed was stolen, sped away when the occupants noticed police.

Officers did not follow the SUV. A short time later, the vehicle lost control going north on 18 Street and struck a tree.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, a woman, was assessed on scene and was not injured. She was taken into police custody. Charges are pending against the driver and passenger.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash, which is under investigation by EPS Major Collisions.