Woman arrested, victim airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run crash injures 3 near Courtenay

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested for impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident after three people were struck by a truck near Courtenay, B.C., on Saturday.

One of the victims, who was on a bicycle at the time, was airlifted to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday. The other two victims were treated at the scene and subsequently released.

The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. saying a vehicle had struck two cyclists and a pedestrian.

Police say the driver of a blue and white truck fled the scene on Headquarters Road near the entrance to the Comox Valley Exhibition grounds, where the Vancouver Island Musicfest was wrapping up for the evening.

While at the collision scene, police received a second call about a vehicle in the ditch a short distance away on Headquarters Road at Bridges Road.

Police say the 53-year-old driver was found walking away from the truck.

"The driver displayed signs of impairment by alcohol," the Comox Valley RCMP said Monday. "She was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.