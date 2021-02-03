A woman who police say was assaulted during a home invasion in Vancouver has died, according to officials.

It is alleged the woman, identified by police as Usha Singh, was attacked over the weekend by two men who were posing as police officers.

The 78-year-old was found badly injured inside her home near Queen Elizabeth Park, when a friend came to check on her.

Police say it is believed her attackers were let into her house after posing as officers early Sunday morning. Sgt. Steve Addison said it's likely she lay injured inside her home for hours before she was found.

The victim was rushed to hospital, and police initially said she was "clinging to life."

The Vancouver Police Department said in an update that she died on Tuesday. The case is now a homicide investigation.

"This was a tragic and senseless crime that cost an innocent woman her life, and struck fear and anxiety in the community," Addison said in a statement Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, officers canvassed the area and collected security camera video from shaken neighbours.

The VPD says two suspects were arrested Tuesday in East Vancouver, one of whom was already wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for unrelated allegations.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody near Strathcona Park with help from a police dog. He sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury during his arrest, police said, but details were not provided other than that he required treatment in hospital.

A 41-year-old man was also arrested near Main Street and Terminal Avenue.

Neither has been publicly identified, and police have not said what charges they may face.

"Vancouver is still a safe city, and thankfully incidents like this are rare. We hope these arrests begin to restore a sense of calm and safety," Addison said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.