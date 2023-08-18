Woman assaulted for not having dog on leash: Guelph police
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Guelph police are looking for a woman who they say shoved someone because they were walking their dog without a leash.
According to a news release, a woman was walking her dog in the area of Water Street and Maple Street around 5 p.m. Thursday when someone she didn’t know walked by her.
The woman was allegedly followed by the stranger and yelled at about the dog not being on a leash.
Police say the stranger pushed the woman into a hedge. She wasn’t injured.
The suspect is described as a woman in her mid 20s, white, slim build, with short, dirty blonde hair and acne on her face. She was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and dark orange pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-