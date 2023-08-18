Woman assaulted for not having dog on leash: Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for a woman who they say shoved someone because they were walking their dog without a leash.

According to a news release, a woman was walking her dog in the area of Water Street and Maple Street around 5 p.m. Thursday when someone she didn’t know walked by her.

The woman was allegedly followed by the stranger and yelled at about the dog not being on a leash.

Police say the stranger pushed the woman into a hedge. She wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as a woman in her mid 20s, white, slim build, with short, dirty blonde hair and acne on her face. She was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and dark orange pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service or Crime Stoppers.