Woman assaulted in Saskatoon by a man who may have had gun, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly approached and assaulted by a man with a gun Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Munroe Avenue and Colony Street around 6:50 a.m., according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

A 32-year-old woman was walking north on Munroe Avenue when a man exited a grey car holding what appeared to be a handgun, SPS said in a news release.

He struck her with the weapon and then took off in the car, which may have been driven by a woman, police said.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The man has been described as five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white hoodie and grey pants.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.