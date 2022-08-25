Woman assaulted in Timmins after verbal dispute escalated, two charged

Two Timmins residents have been charged after a verbal argument with a pedestrian escalated to violence, police say.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and McLean Drive involving two people known to police who were also walking down the residential street.

"The disturbance escalated into a physical altercation where a weapon was used to attempt to injure the 35-year-old female," Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

Officers arrested the two accused at the scene and the pair is being held in custody pending bail hearings on Thursday.

Both suspects, a 28-year-old man and 36-year-old female, are charged with assault and the male is also charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim was injured in the attack and received medical treatment, police said.

No word on what provoked the argument.

The allegations have not been proven in court.