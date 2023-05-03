Woman attacked after man got into her car in a Winnipeg parking lot
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the incident happened April 19 at around 4:45 p.m.
A woman in her 40s got into her car parked in a lot in the 800 block of Portage Avenue.
Moments later, an unknown man unexpectedly got in through the passenger side door and began assaulting her.
According to police, she managed to escape the vehicle, but was then thrown to the ground and the attack continued.
A passerby shouted at the suspect, who ran away.
Officers say he was last seen eastbound towards Broadway between houses near Picardy Place.
The victim was assessed by paramedics, and was then treated in hospital.
The major crimes unit took over the investigation, and a WPS sketch artist met with an eye witness to make a composite sketch of the suspect.
He is described as a white man in his 40s to 50s with a thin build, shaggy, reddish and salt-and-pepper-coloured hair, a beard with some colouring, blue eyes and decayed or stained teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.
