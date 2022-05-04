Woman attacked from behind in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood, police say

Police in Victoria are investigating an apparently random assault that took place in the city's James Bay neighbourhood over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

VicPD said a woman was walking her dog in the 400-block of Simcoe Street when a man "suddenly pushed her from behind into the corner of a building."

"The push caused the woman to strike the building wall face-first, resulting in lacerations and additional head injuries," police said in their release.

The suspect searched the woman's pockets while she lay on the ground, but did not steal anything, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as "an approximately 50-year-old" white man with a slim build. He stands six feet tall and has grey hair, and he was wearing a blue or green jacket at the time of the attack, according to police.

VicPD said it learned of the incident Tuesday, when the woman reported it to police. She has been experiencing additional symptoms from the head injury she suffered during the attack and needed to seek treatment at a local hospital, police said, adding that the woman's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers investigating the incident are looking for surveillance video. They're asking anyone who has information about or video of the incident - or who recognizes the suspect description - to contact the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.