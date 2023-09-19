Woman attacked victim with a baton downtown, Sudbury police say

While not yet in custody, a 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault near Elm and Beech streets Tuesday evening in Sudbury.

Police spokesperson Sarah Kaelas said the female victim called them at 5:10 p.m. to report the attack.

“The caller, who was the victim in the incident, advised that they had been struck several times with a baton by the suspect,” Kaelas said in an email.

“The suspect had fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.”

Police arrived on the scene within one minute of being dispatched, she said. Paramedics took the victim to Health Sciences North for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Kaelas said the crime scene was secured and police interviewed witnesses and watched security cam footage.

“The victim and suspect are known to each other,” Kaelas said.

While not yet in police custody, the suspect is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and other weapons offences, uttering threats and breaching probation.

“The investigation remains ongoing and the suspect currently remains outstanding,” Kaelas said.