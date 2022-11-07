Woman attacked with hatchet at Marlborough LRT station

A woman has been rushed to hospital, bleeding and slipping out of consciousness, Calgary police say, after being attacked with a hatchet.

Officers arrived at the Marlborough LRT station around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, responding to a report of an assault.

Police say the incident took place on the upper platform, by the elevator.

The victim of the attack was initially listed as being in life-threatening condition, but police say she has since improved.

Officers located two suspects at the Franklin LRT station around 8 p.m. and arrested both of them without incident.

At this time, it is unclear what prompted the attack.

The Marlborough LRT station was shut down for a time before police established the suspects were no longer there.