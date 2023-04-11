iHeartRadio

Woman, baby in stroller seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A woman and a baby in a stroller have been struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough, police say.

The collision happened at the intersection of Pharmacy and Bolster avenues, south of St. Clair Avenue East, just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a woman in her 30s and an infant to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.

