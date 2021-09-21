Woman beaten on SkyTrain after asking 2 passengers if they had masks, transit police say

A woman was allegedly beaten by two maskless SkyTrain passengers this week after asking them if they had masks to wear.

Authorities said the suspects, described as a white man and white woman, were sitting near the victim on a train heading through Burnaby on Monday evening, and responded to her question by asking, "What's it to you?"

The female suspect allegedly proceeded to stand up and strike the victim with so much force "it caused her to fall from her seat to the ground," Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a news release.

Both assailants continued beating the victim while she was on the floor of the SkyTrain car before finally stepping off at the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

Authorities said the victim didn't sustain serious injuries, but that the circumstances surrounding the attack were still alarming.

"Violence in any form will never bet tolerated, especially when it's unprovoked and results from a reasonable expectation that masks be worn on transit during a pandemic," Const. Mike Yake said the news release.

Mask-wearing on public transit is required under TransLink policy and provincial COVID-19 rules. People who refuse to comply can face a fine of $115.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Monday's attack to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The female suspect is described as 5'6" tall, in her early 20s, with a medium build and long hair that was dyed red. She was wearing a black coat with writing down the sleeves and red track pants.

The male suspect is described as 5'10" tall, 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build and short, brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.