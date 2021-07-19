Woman bites VicPD officer after random assaults in downtown Victoria: police

Police say a woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted two people and then a police officer in the downtown core.

The incident began around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Government Street and Wharf Street.

Police say they were called to the area after they received a report of a woman randomly assaulting two people.

Witnesses told police that the woman approached two strangers, began a confrontation, and then assaulted them.

"The two victims were able to work together to bring the random assaults to an end and held the woman while nearby witnesses called police," said VicPD in a release Monday.

When the first officer arrived, he tried to take the woman into custody, at which point she resisted and bit him, according to police.

Eventually, he was able to arrest her and brought her back to VicPD cells where she was held until she was sober, according to police. She was later released on conditions and a future court date.

Police say the two victims and VicPD officer required medical treatment for their injuries. Police add that while the victims were holding the woman, she reportedly spat in both of their faces, which required medical monitoring for potential risks.

The woman was not injured during the incident, say police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.