Woman bitten by 2 dogs in Saturday morning incident in northwest Calgary

A Calgary woman had to go to hospital Saturday after being bitten by two dogs in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. on the 3600 block of 77 Street N.W.

The victim was transported to Foothills Medical Centre with injuries consistent to dog bites.

The dogs were secured by the time EMS arrived to treat the victim.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.