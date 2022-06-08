Woman bitten by bear on B.C. hiking trail

B.C. conservation officers are out with a warning for backcountry hikers after a woman was bitten by a bear this week.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the service describes what led up to the encounter, which happened while the woman was hiking with her two off-leash dogs near Smithers.

"The dogs rounded a corner and ran into a bear. As the dogs tried to chase the bear away, it lunged at the woman, biting her on the foot," the post reads.

"The woman yelled at the bear and managed to scare it away and was not seriously injured."

Officers responded and determined the attack was defensive and made no further efforts to locate the bear. Signs have been put up along the Tyee Mountain Ski Trails system to remind people what precautions to take.

The BC Conservation Officer Service recommends leashing pets, carrying bear spray, and travelling in groups when venturing into "bear country." They have the following advice, posted online, for anyone who does encounter a bear.

"Remain calm. Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact," the website says.

"Keep away from the bear. Do not try to get closer to it. If the bear gets too close, use pepper spray (within 7 metres) or something else to threaten or distract it."

In the first four months of the year, 39 black bears were killed by conservation officers in the province and officers responded to just under 200 calls about the animals. In 2021, 504 black bears were killed by conservation officers, provincial data shows. Calls about bears to BCCOS typically increase in the summer months.

