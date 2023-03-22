Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to Nottawasaga OPP, a concerned resident contacted officers about a motorist driving around the school parking lot after the final bell on Monday.
Police say the accused was arrested and taken to the station, where breath tests revealed a blood alcohol content of four times over the legal limit.
The 36-year-old woman's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the charges.
If convicted, she faces a licence suspension for a minimum of one year with the possibility of jail time.
-
Barrie's popular downtown patio program returns with extension to retailersThe City of Barrie and the Business Improvement Association will launch the start of the popular outdoor patio program downtown on April 15.
-
Battle between UCP, NDP too close to call as provincial election inches closer: ThinkHQA new political poll surveying Albertans ahead of May's provincial election shows a deep divide within the province, with the governing United Conservative Party and Alberta's New Democrats fighting neck and neck for support.
-
'I feared for my life': Toronto man shot by police wants bodycam footage of incident releasedA Toronto man who was shot multiple times by a police officer while he was walking his dog last month says more could have been done to de-escalate the situation that almost left him dead.
-
'There’s cameras that are everywhere': Saskatoon child actor scores part on Alaska DailyA young actor from Saskatoon has earned an appearance on the drama television show Alaska Daily.
-
'He's a unicorn': Canucks star defenceman Hughes continues to grow his gameAt 23 years old, Vancouver Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes has smashed plenty of records, and he appears poised to continue elevating his game.
-
Lynx Air announces summer service between Toronto and Kelowna, Hamilton and VancouverBudget airline Lynx Air announced it's launching two new routes for the summer, one from Hamilton to Vancouver and one from Toronto to Kelowna, B.C.
-
NDP wants safer highwaysTemiskaming Cochrane MPP John Vanthof and Thunder Bay MPP Lise Vauegois are calling on the provincial government to strengthen transport truck driver regulations.
-
'He's helped me': Oilers' Bouchard blossoming since arrival of new partner EkholmGetting more power play time with some of the best hockey players on the planet has certainly helped but Evan Bouchard also credited a new teammate Wednesday for his recent resurgence.
-
Cornwall man facing charges following October hit-and-run collision, OPP saysOntario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle on County Road 2, just west of Ingleside, on Oct. 7.