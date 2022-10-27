Woman brandishes scissors in Dougall Avenue robbery: police
Windsor police are looking for a woman who allegedly brandished a pair of scissors and threatened the employee during a robbery at a Dougall Avenue business.
The Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.
Police say a suspect stole several items from a business located in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
When approached by the store’s loss prevention officer, the suspect brandished a pair of scissors and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the area on foot and was last seen walking northbound on Dougall Avenue.
The suspect is described as a female, approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5’5", with a muscular build. She wore a black t-shirt, camouflage tights, a spotted face mask and a long bright blue wig at the time of the incident. While fleeing, the suspect removed the wig and is described as having medium length brown hair.
The suspect is also described as having a distinct walk, watch surveillance video here:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
