Woman breaks arm during arrest, SIU says no charges against officer

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Windsor police officer after a woman fractured her arm while she was under arrest in March.

Director of the SIU Joseph Martino “found no reasonable grounds” to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the 28-year-old woman’s broken arm.

According to an SIU report, officers were called a residence in the area of Little River Road and Lauzon Road on March 1 to remove a woman from the home because she was consuming drugs in the basement.

The report states the woman left without incident, but returned the next day around 2 a.m. and attempted to get back inside the home. The homeowner again called police to remove her from the area.

Police returned and arrested the woman for trespassing.

While an officer was handcuffing her, the SIU report states she pulled her right arm forward and freed herself of the officer’s grasp. The officer struggled to regain control of the right arm for a brief period and as he pulled behind her the arm was injured.

After her arrest, the woman was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a fracture.

While the woman was injured, Martino determined there are no reasonable grounds to conclude the fracture was attributable to unlawful conduct from the officer.

The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of firearm at a person.