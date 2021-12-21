Woman briefly detained at anti-vaccine protest near Doug Ford’s house

A woman was detained and later released at the site of an anti-vaccine protest near Premier Doug Ford’s home on Monday, as h whereabouts have become fodder for opposition parties and the public during the booster shot rollout.

Since the weekend, a small group of demonstrators angry about COVID-19 vaccine mandates and passports have assembled near the street where Ford lives with his family in Etobicoke.

Toronto police have barricaded the entrance to Ford’s street and say that on Monday, a woman tried to breach that cordon.

“While we recognize that everyone has the right to protest, one woman was arrested at the scene for Obstruct after breaching a barricade and not complying with police,” Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu told CP24. “She was then cautioned and released.”

Yesterday, a Twitter account affiliated with the Ontario Liberal Party shared a short video from TikTok, purporting to show Ford telling a passerby he was headed to his cottage.

A spokesperson for Ford responded to the video suggesting Ford could not remain at or enter his house in Etobicoke due to the ongoing anti-vaccine demonstration nearby.

The Ford government’s third COVID-19 vaccine dose rollout was met with public criticism on Monday as the age eligibility dropped to include a large share of the adult population but few could find appointments scheduled within the next month.