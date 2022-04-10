Woman calls for help with smart watch after overnight crash

A woman was able to call for help using her Apple Watch after crashing her vehicle overnight in the Metcalfe area.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release Sunday morning that the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Bank Street south of Victoria Street. The vehicle had rolled and the driver was trapped, but she was able to call for help using her smart watch.

Firefighters were able to free her from the vehicle by 3:20 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics said the woman was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre. No other details were available.