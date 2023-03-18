Woman caught driving nearly double speed limit in LaSalle

LaSalle police charged a woman with stunt driving Friday after she was clocked speeding nearly double the limit.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over the 23-year-old for driving 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone during wet road conditions.

Police say her licence has been suspended for 30 days and her vehicle impounded for 14.

