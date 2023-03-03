Woman caught on camera in grandparent scam: Essex County OPP

Essex County OPP are looking to identify a woman caught on camera in a grandparent scam investigation.

From Feb. 28 to March 2, police responded to 14 reports of fraud across Essex County.

Two of the occurrences resulted in a total financial loss of $15,000. These frauds are also known as the Grandparent or Emergency scam, where someone calls the victim posing as or on behalf of a family member who is reported to be in police custody and require cash for bail.

Police say a female was captured on security camera in the two incidents where cash was turned over, and left area in a silver minivan. Police are currently working to identify the female and are seeking assistance from the public.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and OPP are asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.