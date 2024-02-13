Woman charged after 2 young children seriously injured at home-based daycare in Brampton: police

An employee of a home-based daycare in Brampton, Ont. has been charged after two small children allegedly sustained serious injuries at the facility.

Peel Regional Police said it launched an investigation into the daycare after a 2-year-old child suffered a serious injury at the facility in September 2023.

A subsequent investigation revealed an earlier incident, in March 2020, in which a three-year-old girl also sustained a serious injury while at the daycare.

Police did not include the name of the facility in their release.

On Jan. 16, Chereen Zeidan, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. The charges have not been tested in court.

Zeidan made her first court appearance on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that officers believe there may be additional witnesses. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information can also be shared with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

