Woman charged after alleged identity fraud case in Dorchester, Ont.

Police have charged a 42-year-old woman following an alleged case of identity fraud.

Provincial police were called to a Dorchester business Wednesday afternoon after the suspect allegedly tried to use fake identification.

The woman of no fixed address is charged with impersonation with intent and possession of a forged document with intent.

The accused was released and will appear in court in May.

