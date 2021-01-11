A Guelph woman is facing a handful of charges after she allegedly beat up her neighbour who she thought had called the police on her.

According to a news release from the Guelph Police Service, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment on Waterloo Avenue.

Two tenants were yelling in their unit when someone in the building banged on their door. Police said the female tenant believed her upstairs neighbour was responsible and went to confront her, believing she had called the police.

There was a physical altercation, which is when the upstairs neighbour was punched in the face and had her hair pulled. She was also thrown to the ground.

She suffered a small cut and facial swelling but didn't need medical attention, police said.

The suspect then reportedly smashed the window of a fire hose cabinet and went home, which is where police found her.

Officers charged the accused, 22, with assault, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance. She's due in a Guelph courtroom on April 23.