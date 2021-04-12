Woman charged after allegedly stealing building material from west London construction site

Police have charged a London woman after she allegedly stole some building material from a home under construction.

Around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, the owner of a property on Crown Grant Road in the Southdale and Colonel Talbot Road area was alerted of a trespasser by a security camera on site.

Police say surveillance video showed a woman with a white pickup truck taking items from the property.

Police were called and tracked the suspect vehicle to an address in the 3000-block of Singleton Avenue.

A 36-year-old London woman has been charged with break and enter and theft.

She will appear in court July 6.