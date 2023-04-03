Woman charged after allegedly sticking head out of sunroof on Toronto-area highway

A man and women in their 20s were charged by provincial police Sunday after the woman was allegedly caught with her head sticking out the sunroof of a vehicle while travelling down a Toronto-area highway.

A tweet published by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they received a report of the incident at 6 p.m. on the Hamilton end of the Burlington skyway, near Eastport Drive.

Responding officers stopped the vehicle and charged a 23-year-old male driver from Kitchener, Ont. with dangerous driving, and a 23-year-old woman, also from Kitchener, with not wearing a seatbelt, the tweet said.

The charges come just days after the provincial police force shared an online warning to motorists and passengers advising them against the very same action. On March 22, police shared a video captured by a motorist showing an individual with their head out a sunroof.

“Sometimes pets will stick their head out the window to smell the fresh air,” the caption accompanying the video read.

“I would suggest what we see in the video is not a good idea, don't be this passenger. #BuckleUp #BeABetterDriver #DriveLegal,” it said.

Kerry Schmidt, media relations officer with OPP, said the two incidents are not connected, and that no further details can be provided about the incident captured in the video.

Sometimes pets will stick their head out the window to smell the fresh air. I would suggest what we see in the video is not a good idea, don't be this passenger. #BuckleUp #BeABetterDriver #DriveLegal pic.twitter.com/1grmoZTWr3