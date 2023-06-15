Woman charged after allegedly throwing baseball bat at neighbour’s vehicle

A 36-year-old Chatham woman has been charged after police say she threw a baseball bat at her neighbour’s vehicle.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Chatham-Kent police responded to Raleigh Street in Chatham for a mischief investigation.

Through investigation, police learned the victim and the woman were involved in an ongoing neighbour dispute.

Officers say the victim was driving away from her home when the woman threw a baseball bat at the victim’s vehicle, damaging the windshield.

The 36-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with mischief. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of July 17.