Woman charged after assaulting dog walker, kicking police officer: CKPS
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 40-year-old woman has been charged after police say she assaulted a woman walking a dog and kicked a police officer.
Officers responded to a disturbance on Wellington Street in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman exited a vehicle and without provocation assaulted a woman in the area walking her dog.
The 71-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Upon being taken into custody, police say the woman kicked an officer.
The 40-year-old woman has been charged with assault, assault police and breach of probation. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
