Woman charged after claiming to be the victim of made up robbery: Regina police
A woman who claimed she was the victim of a recent street robbery has now been charged after police determined it was a false claim.
Police said a woman reported she was the victim of a robbery and gave a detailed descriptions of two alleged assailants.
Following investigation, police determined that the robbery never happened. The person who made the report claiming to be the victim has now been charged for making a false report.
Police said in a related incident on Feb. 11, the same woman who gave the false report was detained for shoplifting by loss prevention officers at a business on the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive.
However she was released after claiming she had a family emergency.
The Regina Police Service has charged a 27-year-old woman with public mischief along with theft under $5,000.
The accused was arrested and released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in early April.
