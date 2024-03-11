Woman charged after collision with LRT train in Kitchener

A woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision with an ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police were called to the Charles Street East and Cameron Street South area around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators said a driver was seen hitting curbs and a fire hydrant and driving on the LRT tracks.

A 54-year-old woman from Mount Forest has been charged with failing to remain, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and impaired driving.

No injuries were reported.