Woman charged after driving into red light camera

A woman has been charged in connection with a video showing a car hitting a red light camera.

In a video posted to Facebook Saturday, a white Buick is seen hitting a radar camera on what is allegedly Jubilee Avenue.

On Monday, Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News a 48-year-old woman from Winnipeg was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams within two hours of operating a vehicle.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

As of Monday afternoon, the video had almost 400 shares.