Woman charged after fires started at Thompson gas station, construction site

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly lit a fire at a gas station on Thompson Wednesday night.

According to RCMP, they received a call at 10:10 p.m. that a woman threatened to start a fire at Thompson General Hospital, before leaving the building.

After receiving a description of the woman, officers began to patrol the area. Twelve minutes after the initial report, Mounties received a report that a woman started a fire at a gas station by walking up to the pump and putting a cigarette in the nozzle of the hose. The woman also tried to light fires at other pumps and later left.

RCMP said the pumps were turned off before she arrived, so there was only residual gasoline from the pump line to ignite. An employee extinguished the fire quickly.

At the corner of Thompson Drive, Oak Street and Juniper Place, located a short distance down the road from the gas station, officers saw a fire in a construction site with several pieces of heavy equipment and construction material nearby.

A woman was seen sitting on top of an excavator. Officers were able to get her down and arrest her without incident and determined she was the same woman from the gas station and the hospital.

The Thompson Fire Department extinguished the fire at the construction site.

The woman, who is from Thompson, was charged with arson with disregard for human life. RCMP said the charge reflects the severity of the incident.

“If those pumps had been turned on, this incident would have been much more serious, and there very likely would have been fatalities,” said Staff Sgt. Shane Flanagan, operations officer for Thompson RCMP, in a news release.

The woman remains in custody.