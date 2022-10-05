Woman charged after hitting pedestrian in marked crosswalk: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a driver after a pedestrian was hit in a marked crosswalk in the city earlier this week.

Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Inglis Street and Young Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the driver made a left turn from Inglis Street onto Young Avenue and struck a 60-year-old woman who was in the marked crosswalk.

The woman was taken to hospital for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.