Woman charged after hitting pedestrian on crosswalk in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have charged a woman after she hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say they responded to the area of 330 Herring Cove Road. Upon arrival, officers say the driver had been on scene and a pedestrian was treated by members of the public, as well as Emergency Health Services.

An investigation concluded that the driver failed to stop for the pedestrian while in a crosswalk, despite flashing amber lights.

According to police, a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act was issued to the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian did not suffer life threatening injuries.