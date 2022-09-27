Woman charged after threatening ex-partner with a knife, slashing tires: CK police
A 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged after a police say she threatened her ex-partner with a knife and slashed his tires.
Chatham-Kent police responded to Old Glass Road in Wallaceburg to investigate a disturbance at 12:54 p.m. on Monday.
Through investigation, police say they learned the woman and her ex-partner engaged in a verbal argument. The argument escalated when the woman allegedly threatened to harm the man and presented a knife. The man left the area, and police say the woman used the knife to slash the tires on his vehicle.
The 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5000. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Nov. 7, 2022.
