Woman charged after van crashes into hydro pole in Kitchener, knocks out power
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A woman has been charged by regional police following a van crashing into a hydro pole and knocking out power to several homes in Kitchener.
The incident happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. on Fairway Road near River Road.
Police say the driver of the van lost control, mounted a curb, and hit the hydro pole.
Both the driver and the infant passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving and driving without a licence.
Fairway Road was closed for about eight hours as hydro crews worked to restore power to the area.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario jump past 200 for first time in three weeksOntario health officials are reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday with more than 200 new infections recorded.
-
-
Well-known Toronto restaurateur slams city's effort to support local eateriesOne of Toronto’s most prominent restaurant owners is calling a recently announced initiative by the city to get people back into eateries half-baked.
-
Halifax police searching for badge stolen from off-duty officerHalifax Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a badge stolen from an off-duty officer sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
TC Energy Q2 earnings slip to $982M but comparable profits up 21 per centTC Energy Corp. is reporting lower net profits in its latest quarter as it continued to feel some effects from a large impairment charge that will be shared with the Alberta government on its cancelled Keystone XL export oil pipeline.
-
B.C. government won't appeal court ruling on industrial developments on First Nation's territoryB.C. has decided not to appeal a provincial Supreme Court ruling that found the government breached the Treaty 8 agreement signed with the Blueberry River First Nations more than 120 years ago.
-
Police release pictures of Toronto man identified as suspect in multiple sexual assault incidentsThe Toronto Police Service (TPS) has named a suspect in an investigation into two instances of sexual assault that took place over the course of the summer.
-
Recently retired longtime firefighter dies of cancerRecently retired local firefighter of 44 years Grant McCulloch has died after a short battle with esophageal cancer.
-
Drugs, firearms, and ammunition seized; 18-year-old chargedAn 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.