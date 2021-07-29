Woman charged after van crashes into hydro pole in Kitchener, knocks out power

A woman has been charged by regional police following a van crashing into a hydro pole and knocking out power to several homes in Kitchener.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. on Fairway Road near River Road.

Police say the driver of the van lost control, mounted a curb, and hit the hydro pole.

Both the driver and the infant passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving and driving without a licence.

Fairway Road was closed for about eight hours as hydro crews worked to restore power to the area.