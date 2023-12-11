Woman charged after waving a syringe at Kitchener mall
CTV News Kitchener Digital Content Producer
Jennifer K. Baker
Waterloo regional police were called to a Kitchener mall Sunday for reports of a person with a firearm and a person waving a syringe in the food court.
Officers arrived at Fairview Park Mall around 5:20 p.m.
According to a media release, they determined the call about a person with a firearm was “unsubstantiated.”
However they did arrest a woman in connection to the syringe report.
The 33-year-old from Kitchener is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
