Woman charged following Chatham break and enter

A woman who allegedly broke into a Chatham residence Friday afternoon is now facing charges.

Police say they responded to the break in at a home on Wellington Street in Chatham and the woman was identified and found by police a short time after.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested for break and enter commit theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

She was taken to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for booking and held for bail.